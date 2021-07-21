Micron Technology (MU) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/1/2021 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $115.00 to $120.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/1/2021 – Micron Technology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc.. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock.

7/1/2021 – Micron Technology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock.

7/1/2021 – Micron Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $120.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/1/2021 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $104.00 to $107.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/30/2021 – Micron Technology was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $90.00.

6/30/2021 – Micron Technology was downgraded by analysts at Summit Insights from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/28/2021 – Micron Technology had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush.

6/18/2021 – Micron Technology was downgraded by analysts at Cleveland Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

Micron Technology stock opened at $75.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.24. The firm has a market cap of $84.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $42.25 and a one year high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 104,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $8,386,197.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,313,370.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $397,025.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,488,313.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 183,172 shares of company stock worth $14,669,609 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,615,669 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,221,649,000 after purchasing an additional 299,646 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,961,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,579,906,000 after purchasing an additional 573,137 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $906,961,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,781,447 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $951,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,544 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,519,237 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $565,297,000 after purchasing an additional 854,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

