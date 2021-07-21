Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.200-$2.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $8 billion-$8.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.86 billion.

A number of brokerages have commented on MU. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Cleveland Research cut Micron Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $114.61.

Micron Technology stock opened at $75.39 on Wednesday. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $42.25 and a 1-year high of $96.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.24.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total transaction of $392,539.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at $20,256,835.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $621,138.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,376,869. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,172 shares of company stock worth $14,669,609 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Micron Technology stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

