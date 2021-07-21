MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Gap Up to $501.78

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $501.78, but opened at $531.00. MicroStrategy shares last traded at $534.42, with a volume of 6,444 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $920.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MicroStrategy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $441.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.92 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $546.49.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $1.73. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 24.01% and a positive return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $122.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.80 million. As a group, research analysts expect that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.53% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

