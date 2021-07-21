MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Gap Up to $501.78

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $501.78, but opened at $531.00. MicroStrategy shares last traded at $534.42, with a volume of 6,444 shares changing hands.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $920.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MicroStrategy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $441.75.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.92 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $546.49.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.53% of the company’s stock.
About MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR)
MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.
