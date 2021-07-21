Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.63 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). The business had revenue of $425.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.65 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Mid-America Apartment Communities to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MAA opened at $186.63 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.50, a PEG ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.67. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a fifty-two week low of $108.63 and a fifty-two week high of $187.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.76%.

In related news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total transaction of $1,603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,003,950.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $961,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,886,230.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,039 shares of company stock valued at $4,960,570. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MAA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.25.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

