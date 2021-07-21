MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Trading Up 1.3% Over Last 7 Days

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded up 11.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 21st. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market capitalization of $45.47 million and $262,544.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be purchased for about $4.23 or 0.00013311 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MimbleWimbleCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.87 or 0.00430965 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002810 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $442.59 or 0.01393590 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000303 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,756,774 coins. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MimbleWimbleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MimbleWimbleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.