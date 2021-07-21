Minter Network (BIP) Price Reaches $0.0036 on Top Exchanges

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. Minter Network has a total market cap of $15.28 million and $8,276.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Minter Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Minter Network has traded up 2.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003188 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00038528 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.85 or 0.00104672 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.10 or 0.00140511 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00020244 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Minter Network Profile

Minter Network uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 4,461,683,626 coins and its circulating supply is 4,256,474,059 coins. Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam . The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Minter Network Coin Trading

