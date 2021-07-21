Mirror Protocol Hits Market Cap of $212.90 Million (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 21st. One Mirror Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.74 or 0.00008551 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirror Protocol has a total market cap of $212.90 million and approximately $13.00 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded down 17.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003123 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00038895 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.52 or 0.00104664 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.37 or 0.00144798 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,089.62 or 1.00200450 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003134 BTC.

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

