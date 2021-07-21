Mirrored Tesla Trading Down 1.6% Over Last Week (mTSLA)

Mirrored Tesla (CURRENCY:mTSLA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. One Mirrored Tesla coin can now be bought for about $667.47 or 0.02091211 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Tesla has a market capitalization of $24.99 million and $562,225.00 worth of Mirrored Tesla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mirrored Tesla has traded down 1.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00038972 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.05 or 0.00103540 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $46.41 or 0.00145402 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,912.18 or 0.99981934 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Mirrored Tesla Coin Profile

Mirrored Tesla’s total supply is 37,436 coins. The official message board for Mirrored Tesla is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Tesla’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Tesla’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

