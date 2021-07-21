Mirrored United States Oil Fund Price Reaches $48.48 on Exchanges (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. In the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a market capitalization of $26.27 million and $632,146.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can now be purchased for about $48.48 or 0.00152687 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00038287 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.47 or 0.00102245 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.81 or 0.00144284 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,555.21 or 0.99376447 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 541,813 coins. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored United States Oil Fund

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

