Mist (MIST) Market Cap Reaches $4.48 Million

Mist (CURRENCY:MIST) traded up 122.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 21st. One Mist coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0794 or 0.00000249 BTC on popular exchanges. Mist has a market cap of $4.48 million and approximately $84,875.00 worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mist has traded up 196% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00047453 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002666 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00013339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $260.33 or 0.00817529 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006408 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

About Mist

MIST is a coin. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

Buying and Selling Mist

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mist should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mist using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

