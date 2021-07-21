Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 257.80 ($3.37). Mitchells & Butlers shares last traded at GBX 257.20 ($3.36), with a volume of 1,334,819 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MAB shares. Peel Hunt boosted their target price on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 335 ($4.38) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt upped their price objective on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 335 ($4.38) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 430 ($5.62) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 380 ($4.96).

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.53 billion and a PE ratio of -6.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 921.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.28.

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

