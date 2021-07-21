Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Northland Securities

Analysts at Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price target on the software maker’s stock. Northland Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 12.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MITK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.88.

NASDAQ MITK traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.16. The stock had a trading volume of 7,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,274. Mitek Systems has a 12 month low of $9.34 and a 12 month high of $19.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 8.43 and a quick ratio of 8.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.03. The firm has a market cap of $824.84 million, a P/E ratio of 87.32 and a beta of 0.27.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $28.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.97 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Mitek Systems will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey C. Davison sold 11,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $219,444.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,390,731.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MITK. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in Mitek Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $416,000. Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $324,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $549,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Mitek Systems by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,143,104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,824,000 after buying an additional 261,119 shares during the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

