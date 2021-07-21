MKS Instruments (MKSI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect MKS Instruments to post earnings of $2.93 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.36. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect MKS Instruments to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MKS Instruments stock opened at $160.55 on Wednesday. MKS Instruments has a 52 week low of $101.78 and a 52 week high of $199.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $174.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from MKS Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.84%.

In other MKS Instruments news, SVP David Philip Henry sold 284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.70, for a total value of $53,022.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,180.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Robert Taranto sold 1,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total transaction of $331,298.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,506 shares in the company, valued at $649,626.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MKSI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up previously from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.60.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

