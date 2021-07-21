Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Major Shareholder Buys $830,898.72 in Stock

Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 119,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $830,898.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:MTEM traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.48. 36,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,726. The stock has a market cap of $419.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.31. Molecular Templates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.30.

Get Molecular Templates alerts:

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.82). Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 138.03% and a negative net margin of 611.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Molecular Templates, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in Molecular Templates by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 8,148,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,774 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in Molecular Templates by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,864,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,147,000 after purchasing an additional 715,242 shares during the period. Frazier Management LLC boosted its stake in Molecular Templates by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 1,374,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,340,000 after purchasing an additional 532,139 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Molecular Templates by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,145,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,456,000 after purchasing an additional 627,843 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Molecular Templates by 2,683.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 846,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,677,000 after purchasing an additional 815,631 shares during the period. 62.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Molecular Templates in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its proprietary drug platform technology is engineered toxin bodies (ETBs). The company's lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed and refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Read More: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Templates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Templates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.