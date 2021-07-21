Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Major Shareholder Buys $830,898.72 in Stock

Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 119,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $830,898.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
NASDAQ:MTEM traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.48. 36,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,726. The stock has a market cap of $419.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.31. Molecular Templates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.30.
Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.82). Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 138.03% and a negative net margin of 611.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Molecular Templates, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Molecular Templates in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.20.
About Molecular Templates
Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its proprietary drug platform technology is engineered toxin bodies (ETBs). The company's lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed and refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.
