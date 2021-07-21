Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 367,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 22,991 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.66% of Molecular Templates worth $4,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Molecular Templates by 15.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 564,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,123,000 after purchasing an additional 73,878 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Molecular Templates by 15.0% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 345,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 44,912 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Molecular Templates by 184.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Molecular Templates in the first quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Molecular Templates by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 62.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Molecular Templates in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Molecular Templates has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

NASDAQ MTEM opened at $7.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.30. Molecular Templates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $15.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.82). Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 138.03% and a negative net margin of 611.90%. The business had revenue of $3.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.66 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Molecular Templates, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jason S. Kim sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $568,024.00. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its proprietary drug platform technology is engineered toxin bodies (ETBs). The company's lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed and refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

