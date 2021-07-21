Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 367,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 22,991 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.66% of Molecular Templates worth $4,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 27.1% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 8,148,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,774 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 63.2% during the first quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 1,374,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,340,000 after acquiring an additional 532,139 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 681,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after acquiring an additional 258,456 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 15.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 564,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,123,000 after acquiring an additional 73,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 15.0% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 345,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 44,912 shares during the last quarter. 62.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Molecular Templates in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

NASDAQ MTEM opened at $7.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.30. Molecular Templates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $15.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $3.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.66 million. Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 138.03% and a negative net margin of 611.90%. Sell-side analysts predict that Molecular Templates, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jason S. Kim sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $568,024.00. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its proprietary drug platform technology is engineered toxin bodies (ETBs). The company's lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed and refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

