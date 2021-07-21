Monaker Group (NASDAQ:MKGI) Shares Up 0.5%

Shares of Monaker Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKGI) shot up 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.13 and last traded at $2.03. 41,253 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 701,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.02.

The stock has a market capitalization of $47.81 million, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 2.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.35.

Monaker Group (NASDAQ:MKGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.33). Monaker Group had a negative net margin of 33,996.25% and a negative return on equity of 139.93%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Monaker Group by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Monaker Group by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monaker Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Monaker Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monaker Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Monaker Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MKGI)

Monaker Group, Inc is a technology-driven travel company, which is focused on delivering innovation to alternative lodging rentals. It offers products and services related to its online marketplace of travel and related logistics including destination tours / activities, accommodation rental listings, hotel listings, air and car rental.

