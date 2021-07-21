Monaker Group (NASDAQ:MKGI) Shares Up 0.5%

Shares of Monaker Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKGI) shot up 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.13 and last traded at $2.03. 41,253 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 701,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.02.
The stock has a market capitalization of $47.81 million, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 2.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.35.
Monaker Group (NASDAQ:MKGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.33). Monaker Group had a negative net margin of 33,996.25% and a negative return on equity of 139.93%.
Monaker Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MKGI)
Monaker Group, Inc is a technology-driven travel company, which is focused on delivering innovation to alternative lodging rentals. It offers products and services related to its online marketplace of travel and related logistics including destination tours / activities, accommodation rental listings, hotel listings, air and car rental.
