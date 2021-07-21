Monero Classic (XMC) Price Tops $0.34 on Major Exchanges

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 21st. One Monero Classic coin can currently be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00001057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero Classic has a total market cap of $6.49 million and $29,790.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Monero Classic has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Monero Classic alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $196.17 or 0.00612552 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 252.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001709 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000182 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Monero Classic

XMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.