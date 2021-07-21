MonetaryUnit (MUE) Price Reaches $0.0042 on Exchanges

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 21st. During the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar. MonetaryUnit has a market cap of $953,035.16 and $278.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MonetaryUnit alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001530 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00095194 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Coin Profile

MonetaryUnit (MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 227,946,466 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MonetaryUnit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonetaryUnit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.