MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Trading 9.7% Higher

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) traded up 9.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.34 and last traded at $11.30. 94,287 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,969,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.30.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MoneyGram International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MoneyGram International from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MoneyGram International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.70. The stock has a market cap of $895.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.76 and a beta of 1.72.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $310.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.28 million. Equities analysts expect that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in MoneyGram International during the first quarter worth about $1,326,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in MoneyGram International during the first quarter worth about $4,618,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 297.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8,860 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 378.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,763,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 19.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 37,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.13% of the company’s stock.

MoneyGram International Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGI)

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

