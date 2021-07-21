Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 258.80 ($3.38). Moneysupermarket.com Group shares last traded at GBX 258.40 ($3.38), with a volume of 863,646 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MONY shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.53) target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.96) target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 324.17 ($4.24).

Get Moneysupermarket.com Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73. The stock has a market cap of £1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 265.81.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.