MONK (MONK) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1,673.00

MONK (CURRENCY:MONK) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 21st. In the last seven days, MONK has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. MONK has a total market capitalization of $894,296.04 and approximately $1,673.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MONK coin can currently be bought for $0.0694 or 0.00000217 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About MONK

MONK (MONK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,887,079 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Buying and Selling MONK

