MONK (MONK) Price Reaches $0.0655 on Exchanges

MONK (CURRENCY:MONK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. MONK has a total market capitalization of $843,896.61 and approximately $2,341.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MONK has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. One MONK coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0655 or 0.00000209 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About MONK

MONK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,884,695 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Buying and Selling MONK

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MONK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MONK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

