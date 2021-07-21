Monolith (TKN) 24 Hour Volume Tops $766.00

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 21st. Monolith has a market capitalization of $5.24 million and approximately $766.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Monolith has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. One Monolith coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000497 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Monolith alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00046953 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003152 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002651 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00013345 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006499 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.64 or 0.00786182 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Monolith Profile

Monolith (TKN) is a coin. Its launch date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 33,209,551 coins. Monolith’s official website is monolith.xyz . Monolith’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Monolith is medium.com/@Monolith . The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

Buying and Selling Monolith

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monolith should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monolith using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monolith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monolith and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.