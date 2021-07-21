Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CFO Theodore Blegen Sells 1,897 Shares

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.77, for a total value of $726,114.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,828,535.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Theodore Blegen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

On Thursday, May 20th, Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $626,010.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.17, for a total value of $669,963.49.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Theodore Blegen sold 1,437 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.82, for a total value of $448,085.34.

On Monday, May 10th, Theodore Blegen sold 1,562 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.40, for a total value of $509,836.80.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR traded up $12.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $405.30. The company had a trading volume of 319,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,885. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $235.62 and a twelve month high of $406.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 110.44, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $354.48.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The business had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.18%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.3% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 23.0% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 7.4% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 197.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 31,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,121,000 after acquiring an additional 20,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

MPWR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.89.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.