Monro (MNRO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Monro to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $305.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.34 million. Monro had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect Monro to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ MNRO opened at $61.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.69, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Monro has a 1 year low of $39.39 and a 1 year high of $72.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This is a positive change from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.21%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Monro from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

In other news, CEO Michael T. Broderick acquired 10,000 shares of Monro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.24 per share, with a total value of $622,400.00. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

