Moody’s (MCO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.73 per share for the quarter. Moody’s has set its FY 2021 guidance at 11.000-11.301 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 125.60% and a net margin of 35.66%. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Moody’s to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Moody's alerts:

NYSE MCO opened at $377.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.17. Moody’s has a twelve month low of $253.17 and a twelve month high of $379.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $350.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total value of $162,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.00, for a total transaction of $257,607.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,362,549. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,301 shares of company stock worth $6,110,932 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

MCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Moody’s from $341.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $361.75.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.