Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Sets New 1-Year High at $380.31

Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $380.31 and last traded at $379.29, with a volume of 12197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $377.31.

MCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $341.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $361.75.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $350.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.66% and a return on equity of 125.60%. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total transaction of $162,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.00, for a total transaction of $257,607.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,181 shares in the company, valued at $2,362,549. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,301 shares of company stock worth $6,110,932 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Moody’s by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 430,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,922,000 after buying an additional 186,113 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,925,000 after buying an additional 3,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

