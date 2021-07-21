Morgan Stanley Acquires 4,162,277 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,410,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,162,277 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.13% of Citigroup worth $1,703,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 221.0% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 11,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 8,028 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth about $3,780,000. New England Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 131.9% during the first quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 30,600 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 28.8% during the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth about $154,587,000. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

C opened at $66.29 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $137.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.90. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.49 and a 12-month high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The business had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on C shares. Wolfe Research lowered Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.87.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

