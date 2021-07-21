Morgan Stanley Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,396,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,787,214 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $933,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,777.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,126,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,942,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800,060 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,125,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,449,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876,426 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,263.9% in the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 1,503,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,100 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9,503.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 955,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,546,000 after buying an additional 945,872 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.71 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.74.

