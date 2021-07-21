Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,339,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 400,046 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.82% of Broadcom worth $1,548,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $1,735,510,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,270,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,644,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,432 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Broadcom by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,527,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,982,154,000 after acquiring an additional 964,559 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,105,096 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $512,388,000 after acquiring an additional 582,546 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Broadcom by 223.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 542,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $251,555,000 after acquiring an additional 374,843 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $468.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $304.18 and a fifty-two week high of $495.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $465.05. The company has a market capitalization of $192.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVGO. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $495.84.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.98, for a total transaction of $232,659.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,590 shares of company stock valued at $713,926. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

