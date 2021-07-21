Morgan Stanley Buys 1,307,565 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,008,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,307,565 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 13.26% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $919,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 109,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 110.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,297,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733,596 shares during the period. Progeny 3 Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth $4,953,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth $24,118,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,504,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,856,000 after buying an additional 94,088 shares during the period.

LMBS opened at $50.84 on Wednesday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $50.77 and a 12 month high of $51.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.98.

