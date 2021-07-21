Morgan Stanley Buys 278,846 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,071,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 278,846 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 12.35% of Fastly worth $879,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fastly by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP increased its position in Fastly by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,349,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,619,000 after buying an additional 2,044,190 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Fastly by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after buying an additional 21,381 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Fastly by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MSD Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Fastly during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,036,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fastly alerts:

Shares of FSLY stock opened at $51.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.92 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.78. The company has a quick ratio of 11.88, a current ratio of 11.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Fastly, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.47 and a 12-month high of $136.50.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.10). Fastly had a negative net margin of 43.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $84.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.15 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FSLY. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Fastly from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Fastly in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Fastly from $105.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Fastly currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.69.

In other Fastly news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total transaction of $491,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 343,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,107,031. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 5,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $252,483.02. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 249,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,750,626.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 211,839 shares of company stock valued at $14,381,128. Insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.