Morgan Stanley Buys 4,899,900 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) by 81.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,920,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,899,900 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 3.40% of DoorDash worth $1,431,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,534,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth about $623,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth about $8,856,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,000. 77.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DASH stock opened at $177.56 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.73. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.13 and a 52 week high of $256.09. The firm has a market cap of $57.86 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.03.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.62 million. DoorDash’s revenue was up 197.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

DASH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on DoorDash from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho decreased their target price on DoorDash from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Securities raised DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on DoorDash from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DoorDash has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.33.

In related news, Director Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total value of $6,472,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 8,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $1,058,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,905,951 shares of company stock worth $1,286,552,383 in the last 90 days. 15.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

