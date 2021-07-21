Morgan Stanley Decreases Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,410,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 816,379 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.21% of Activision Blizzard worth $875,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,389,418,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,176,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,361,000 after acquiring an additional 191,791 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at $806,508,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,062,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,896,000 after acquiring an additional 976,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 117.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,417,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923,884 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $2,250,363.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 162,438 shares in the company, valued at $15,408,868.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $93.42 per share, for a total transaction of $467,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120 in the last 90 days. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $91.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.41. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.19 and a 52 week high of $104.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Activision Blizzard’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ATVI shares. Benchmark upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.92.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

