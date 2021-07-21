Morgan Stanley Has $1.58 Billion Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,214,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334,968 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 7.35% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $1,583,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 12,051 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 456.8% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 12,434 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,667,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 59,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,581,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,531,000.

IVE stock opened at $146.21 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $108.20 and a 12-month high of $152.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $148.32.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

