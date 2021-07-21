Morgan Stanley Has $1.73 Billion Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,457,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,956 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.89% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $1,731,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 73,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 9,762 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 67,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 263,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,351,000 after purchasing an additional 23,629 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 81,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the period. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $18,961,000. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRK. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

NYSE MRK opened at $76.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $192.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $87.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

