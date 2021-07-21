Morgan Stanley Has $965.78 Million Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 656,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,431 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.32% of MercadoLibre worth $965,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at about $71,350,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 19.4% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 17.0% in the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 1.8% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,858.37.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk bought 170 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $876.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,047.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,542.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.88 billion, a PE ratio of -4,974.52 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,438.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.22. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $952.22 and a 52-week high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. On average, analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

