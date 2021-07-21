Morgan Stanley Increases Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 311.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,768,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,154,019 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 3.49% of Datadog worth $897,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Datadog by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 49,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after buying an additional 18,051 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Datadog by 104.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Datadog by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Datadog by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after buying an additional 12,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Datadog by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after buying an additional 8,275 shares in the last quarter. 55.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DDOG stock opened at $107.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -767.95 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.21. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.73 and a 52 week high of $119.43.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DDOG shares. Berenberg Bank raised Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on Datadog from $135.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. initiated coverage on Datadog in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Datadog from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Datadog has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.79.

In other Datadog news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total value of $581,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,321,996.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 118,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $9,654,537.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 177,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,402,864.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 893,834 shares of company stock valued at $79,392,923. 20.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

