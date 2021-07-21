Morgan Stanley Increases Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) Price Target to $26.50

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $23.50 to $26.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Retail Value from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Value from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of NYSE RVI opened at $24.63 on Wednesday. Retail Value has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $25.08. The company has a market capitalization of $519.20 million, a PE ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.38.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Retail Value had a negative return on equity of 12.10% and a negative net margin of 48.03%. The business had revenue of $41.46 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Retail Value will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RVI. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Retail Value by 6.2% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Retail Value by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Retail Value by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Retail Value by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Retail Value by 6.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 64.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Retail Value Company Profile

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol ÂRVIÂ on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

