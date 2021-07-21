Morgan Stanley Raises Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target to $930.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $855.00 to $930.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ISRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $953.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $939.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $960.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $880.79.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $955.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.09 billion, a PE ratio of 98.46, a PEG ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $881.39. Intuitive Surgical has a 12-month low of $633.29 and a 12-month high of $965.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 25.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $848.01, for a total transaction of $636,007.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,743,767.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.79, for a total value of $2,141,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,934,858.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,243 shares of company stock worth $48,517,488 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 38 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 40 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.