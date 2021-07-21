Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF)

Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LCSHF. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Lancashire in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.60 price objective on the stock. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Lancashire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.60.

Get Lancashire alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:LCSHF traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $8.42. The company had a trading volume of 750 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,821. Lancashire has a 1-year low of $8.19 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.97.

Lancashire Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation and Lancashire Syndicate. The company was founded on October 12, 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.