Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF)

Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

PNXGF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Investec cut shares of Phoenix Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PNXGF remained flat at $$9.30 during trading on Wednesday. Phoenix Group has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $10.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.89.

Phoenix Group Holdings plc engages in the long-term savings and retirement busines in Europe. The company operates through UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, ReAssure, and Management Services segments. It engages in the management of insurance policies, which include active and closed life insurance products.

