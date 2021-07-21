Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY)

Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Legal & General Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Legal & General Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LGGNY traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.75. 34,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,938. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.27. The stock has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.75. Legal & General Group has a 12 month low of $11.19 and a 12 month high of $20.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 6.10.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

