Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY)

Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ZURVY has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

ZURVY stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.05. 101,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,076. Zurich Insurance Group has a one year low of $32.76 and a one year high of $44.55. The stock has a market cap of $58.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 40.14 and a current ratio of 40.14.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

