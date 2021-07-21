Morgan Stanley Sells 28,101 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,346,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,101 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.75% of Deere & Company worth $878,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DE. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 4,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,072,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 277,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 525.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after purchasing an additional 21,457 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 66.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total value of $14,124,377.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,348,217.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $359.61 per share, with a total value of $98,892.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $348.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $172.91 and a 12-month high of $400.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $352.52.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 17.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $427.00 to $439.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.39.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Read More: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.