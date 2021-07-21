Morgan Stanley Sells 884,078 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,885,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 884,078 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.86% of Chewy worth $1,006,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CHWY. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Chewy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Chewy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 1,080.0% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

CHWY stock opened at $82.70 on Wednesday. Chewy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.25 and a 1-year high of $120.00. The company has a market cap of $34.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,135.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 0.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.95.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHWY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Cfra initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Chewy from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chewy from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.26.

In other news, Director James Kevin Symancyk sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $3,932,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 274,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,600,442. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 10,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $837,040.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 41,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,348,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 239,436 shares of company stock valued at $18,199,174 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

