Morningstar (MORN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $392.80 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 22.36%.

Get Morningstar alerts:

MORN opened at $252.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.81 and a beta of 1.09. Morningstar has a twelve month low of $151.53 and a twelve month high of $270.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.80, for a total value of $2,528,303.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Joseph D. Mansueto sold 12,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.61, for a total transaction of $2,851,910.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,605,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,346,425,715.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 271,465 shares of company stock worth $66,957,774 over the last 90 days. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.