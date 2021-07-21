Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Price Target Raised to $33.00

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 19.52% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Mplx from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wolfe Research lowered Mplx from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Mplx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.11.

Shares of NYSE:MPLX opened at $27.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.15. Mplx has a 12-month low of $15.05 and a 12-month high of $31.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.22.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 30.76%. Mplx’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.60) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mplx will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $67,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,265,921. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mplx during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Mplx during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Mplx during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mplx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.79% of the company’s stock.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

